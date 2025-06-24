Angels Can 'Absolutely' Make the Postseason, Says MLB Analyst
As the Los Angeles Angels approach the halfway point of the MLB season, they find themselves at 38-40 and having won five of their last seven games.
The Halos are currently third in the American League West and 2.5 games back in the extremely cramped Wild Card race in the AL. Regardless, MLB analyst Rob Parker believes that the Angels can still make their way to the postseason.
More news: Angels Recall Kyren Paris, Place Infielder on Paternity List
"Absolutely," said Parker before noting the impressive road record from the Angels of 22-22.
Parker also touched on the room for improvement back in their contests in Anaheim, but as for the rest of the division, that is where the analyst sees future opportunity.
"They can play better at home, and the AL West, I'm not afraid of it," said Parker. "There's nobody really running away other than the Astros."
The Astros are 4.5 games up in the division with a 45-33 record. This isn't exactly as large a divide as the Detroit Tigers being up 8.5 games in the AL Central, but still significant enough for the Halos to start eyeing what the Wild Card race is looking like.
More news: Angles' Mike Trout Antsy To Get Back to Outfield
Parker also noted that some of the notable strengths in the Angels' pitching as well as the productive young core will help carry them to October.
"I like the Angels, I like some of the pitching that they've had, I like some of the young players, I think they can make the playoffs."
Despite the seventh highest team-ERA in the majors with a 4.60 mark, there have been some great individual performances from the Halos like Yusei Kikuchi's ERA+ of 138 (38 percent better than league average) as well as Jose Soriano's 122 ERA+.
As for the young core, that was a lone bright spot for all of 2024's abysmal 99-loss season, the worst in franchise history. But they can also be the reason that the Angels return to the postseason for the first time since 2014, the longest active drought in MLB.
More news: Former Angels Catcher to Retire at End of 2025 Season
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.