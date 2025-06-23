Angels Recall Kyren Paris, Place Infielder on Paternity List
The Los Angeles Angels have recalled Kyren Paris from Triple-A Salt Lake and have placed veteran Kevin Newman on the paternity list.
Paris last played in the majors on May 25 and will now return to The Show ahead of the Halos' series against the Boston Red Sox.
He's not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener.
Paris had an unreal start to the 2025 campaign after an offseason of work with Aaron Judge's hitting coach, Richard Schenck.
Paris had just 36 career MLB appearances since 2023 with an abysmal .110 batting average during that time. This season, Paris burst onto the scene hitting .366 during his first 15 games with an unreal 1.263 OPS.
In the 28 games that followed ahead of his eventual demotion back to Triple-A, Paris was hitting just .106 with a .341 OPS. In those 85 at-bats, he struck out 47 times, an issue he was hoping to rectify this spring.
The Oakley, CA native will look to stay with the Halos for an extended period of time and make the most of his latest opportunity.
As for the man he is replacing, veteran Kevin Newman, an opportunity for Paris to stick around may not be too far-fetched. Newman is hitting just .195 in his 35 appearances with the Halos, and has an OPS+ of just 20, ranking him 80 percent lower than league average.
Even through Paris' slump, his total OPS+ through 2025 was 79, just 21 percent lower than league average.
The 23-year-old has had a continued slump throughout his time in Triple-A as he is hitting just .188 across 23 games. He has 27 strikeouts in this time with just six RBIs and a pair of home runs.
