Angles' Mike Trout Antsy To Get Back to Outfield
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout is anxious to return to the field as he recovers from a knee injury which kept him on the injured list for a month.
“No doubt,” Trout said when asked if he was antsy to return to the field. “I like being engaged. It’s a little different because you (don’t) have the defense to get your mind off of hitting. It’s definitely a different mindset, but at least I’m in the lineup.”
More news: Former Angels Catcher to Retire at End of 2025 Season
Trout suffered a bone bruise against the Seattle Mariners on April 30, and landed on the 15-day injured list following the incident. The bone bruise came in his left knee, which he had surgically repaired after a meniscus tear kept him out for the majority of 2024.
The former MVP returned to the team May 30, and kickstarted his return with a six-game hitting streak. He has a .291 batting average since his return, a large improvement from the .179 he had before he went to the injured list.
He has 12 homers on the year — three since coming back — and has driven in 28 runs this season.
Trout has taken light defensive drills during pregame warmups, but not much beyond that. Ray Montgomery, who is standing in for Angels manager Ron Washington due to his health issues, has kept a close eye on Trout's defensive recovery.
“It’s limited now,” Montgomery said of the defensive work Trout has put in. “But I think in his mind, there’s a progression coming. Exercising caution is the most important thing, but in the same breath, he wants to get back out there. You guys know him.”
More news: Angels Surprisingly Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Angels will likely keep Trout on a slow track to return to the field to not reaggravate the 11-time All-Star's injury, as they've been without him too much due to injury in recent years. During his stay as the designated hitter, Jorge Soler and LaMonte Wade Jr. have handled right field. The Halos will hope to get him back as soon as possible as they chase the final Wild Card spot, especailly with Soler now on the IL.
The Angels' next test comes against the Boston Red Sox, who are also in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Their three-game series against Boston begins on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.