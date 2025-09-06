Angels Can 'Stir Up' AL Postseason Race, Says Insider
MLB.com's Theo DeRosa listed the Los Angeles Angels as the first of five teams who could change the postseason picture in the last month of the season.
The Angels have shown their ability to win big games this season, beating numerous postseason contenders over the course of a series. The Halos took all six of the games they played against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, and also found a sweep against the Boston Red Sox.
They've also taken a series against the Seattle Mariners, who are competing for first in the AL West.
"The Angels win games with power: They’ve slugged the fourth-most home runs in MLB, behind only the Yankees, Dodgers and Mariners," wrote DeRosa. "Outfielders Jo Adell and Taylor Ward have each reached the 30-homer plateau, while Zach Neto, Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe are also major power threats. With a four-game road set in Seattle coming up from Sept. 11-14 and six home games against the Royals and Astros to end the regular season, the Angels have an opportunity to stir up the AL postseason race."
The Mariners are barely hanging onto a postseason spot, as they hold the final slot in the AL Wild Card and are ahead of the Texas Rangers by just 0.5 games. The Angels have fared well over their last two series against their division rivals, as they split a four-game series in their last meeting and won the series before that, two games to one.
More recently, the Angels split a series with the Astros, 2-2. Houston currently sits atop the AL West, 3.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. While their position may seem safe given the Mariners' recent results (they've lost six of seven), their lead isn't yet a sure thing.
The Angels have also had a good run against the Royals this year, winning the only series in which they've faced them so far. While Kansas City is out of the race for their division, they're just a game back of the Mariners in the Wild Card and have postseason hopes despite a slow start.
While the Angels are out of the postseason race, there's plenty to play for in the season and huge potential to serve as the spoiler for a number of hopefuls.
