Angels Star Outfielder Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade
With the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaching, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward is a hot topic of conversation.
Numerous reporters have stated that Ward appears to be a high level trade target for multiple playoff contending teams.
According to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, one team in particular should have their eyes on the first round draft pick out of Fresno State. The Tampa Bay Rays are in need of a steady left fielder and Ward might be the answer. His strong hitting capabilities and versatility in the outfield makes him an attractive candidate for the position.
The veteran outfielder remains under team control through 2026, which gives any acquiring team more than a rental. With arbitration eligibility remaining next year, Ward represents a cost-effective asset who brings both performance and flexibility.
For a club like the Rays who have struggled with consistency in the outfield due to injuries, Ward would be able to provide consistency in the left field as well as behind the plate. He has shown strong potential offensively batting .208 with 19 home runs and 53 RBIs this season.
The Rays arent the only team that may have their eyes on the left fielder. The San Diego Padres have also been linked to the Halos' standout player.
Padres left fielder Jason Heyward spent the majority of the season on the injured list before being designated for assignment and released. The players who filled in during his absence haven’t found much success either. This opens the door for someone like Ward to step in and potentially take over the role.
Trading Taylor Ward won’t be easy for the Angels. He’s homegrown, respected in the clubhouse, and one of the few steady pieces on an otherwise shaky roster. But if Los Angeles wants to rebuild for the future, cashing in on Ward now — while his value is high — could net them the kind of young talent needed to turn the corner.
