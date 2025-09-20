Angels Manager Spoke to Yusei Kikuchi After Comments Calling Him Out
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery had a conversation with starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi after the left-hander questioned the decision to remove him from Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Angels pulled Kikuchi in the sixth inning with two on two out with a 2-1 lead. Jose Fermin, who entered for Kikuchi, gave up a single to the first batter, tying the game at two. The Angels went on to lose, 5-2, and suffered a second consecutive series sweep.
“All year I’ve been grinding for the team,” Kikuchi said after Thursday’s game. “So in that spot, I wanted to be trusted a little bit more and I felt like I wasn’t trusted in that moment.”
Montgomery was understanding of Kikuchi's frustrations, and there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two over the decision.
“I said, ‘if I’d have taken you out of the game and you weren’t upset, I would be more concerned about that than being removed from the game, which you felt like you should have stayed in,’” Montgomery said on Friday. “We had a conversation about it. He certainly understands where I was coming from. Those decisions can be questioned all the time.”
Whether or not the result would have changed if Kikuchi stayed in will never be known, but he has been one of the Angels' best pitchers this season without a doubt. He was the Halos' sole All-Star this season, and has the best ERA of any pitcher in the starting rotation with a 4.05 mark.
Additionally, he leads the team in strikeouts by a wide margin, and is tied with Robbie Ray, Logan Webb and Will Warren for the most games started in MLB this season with 32. He has been solid over his last couple of starts, allowing just three runs to cross through 11.2 innings.
The Angels still have Kikuchi under contract for two more seasons after 2025, and will hope he can replicate his solid results through the remainder of his contract as the Angels try to stitch together a team that can break their MLB-longest active postseason drought.
