Angels Pitcher Could Suddenly Retire This Offseason, Says Insider
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks could potentially retire after a long tenure in MLB.
Ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs, MLB insider Bob Nightengale stated that Hendricks could retire after this season.
"It should be quite the emotional game Sunday for Los Angeles Angels veteran starter Kyle Hendricks, who will face the Chicago Cubs, his former team of 11 years, for the first time in his career," Nightengale wrote for USA Today.
"It also may be be the last time. Hendricks, 35, could retire after the season."
Hendricks played 11 seasons for the Cubs, and ahead of his match-up against the Cubs, he expressed his feelings for the ball club.
“It's different. It's so unique. It's so special,” Hendricks said, per MLB.com's Andres Soto.
“Something with the ballpark, just where it's situated, in the neighborhoods right there, everything kind of emanates from that. It's the perspective of the team. It's all about the fans, it's all about the community, the neighborhoods around it. That's what you're going out and playing for.”
He was a key part of the 2016 team that delivered the Cubs their first World Series in over 100 years. He pitched in Game 3 and Game 7 during the World Series.
During Sunday's start, he gave up four runs in four innings of work, only getting two strikeouts and allowing three walks.
This season, Hendricks is still proving his value as an innings eater. He has pitched 126 innings in 24 games this season, posting a 4.93 ERA, 4.84 FIP, and 1.1 WAR overall.
He signed a one-year deal with the Angels over the offseason, and while he can still provide some service, he is far from the pitcher he once was.
At the age of 35, Hendricks is in the twlight of his career. His fastball velocity is at 86.6 mph, his lowest speed since 2017.
While the right-handed pitcher was never known for throwing hard, his stuff has been dwindling.
Hendricks almost called it quits after his poor 2024 season with the Cubs, though he got another chance with the Angels.
“From the moment you get up (to the majors), man, anytime you struggle, those thoughts are gonna be in your head,” Hendricks said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
“It’s the nature of the game. You’re gonna have those negative thoughts. It’s how you get past them.”
