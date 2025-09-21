Angels Coach Hopes to Be MLB Manager One Day
Los Angeles Angels bench coach Ryan Goins had the opportunity to manage the Halos for a weekend while interim manager Ray Montgomery was away on personal business, and seems to have discovered a love for managing.
Goins took over for the Angels' final two games of a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, both of which were losses. The coach said the experience was "awesome" and that he hopes to become a manager some day.
The Angels' bench coach played in MLB from 2013-20, and the Angels gave him his first coaching job after hiring manager Ron Washington ahead of the 2024 season. He served as the infield coach until Montgomery took over as interim manager, and moved to take his position as the bench coach.
The Halos could be looking for a new manager for the 2026 season, though Goins isn't exactly a likely candidate due to his lack of managerial experience.
At just 37 years old, Goins has plenty of time to pursue a managerial career.
What is the Angels' Managerial Situation?
The Angels will likely make a decision soon on their manager for next season. They have plenty of options, as The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently wrote, but haven't given any indication as to which route they'll pursue.
"The Angels have one of the more interesting managerial calls, as they have three paths," wrote Heyman. "They can bring back Ron Washington, healthy again after quadruple bypass surgery, stick with interim Ray Montgomery, who’s doing a creditable job, or opt for door No. 3 where a few interesting candidates could emerge."
Plenty of interesting suitors fall under the third option, including former Angels Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter, both of whom have expressed their desire to manage in MLB. Both of them currently serve as special assistants to the Angels.
The Angels are spoiled for choices heading into next season, and though Goins has less than an outside chance of taking the role next season, the Angels could very well turn to him eventually should he continue on the track he's on.
