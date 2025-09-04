Angels Coach Undergoing Hip Surgery, Will Miss Rest of Season
Los Angeles Angels bullpen coach Steve Karsay will not return to the Halos this season after undergoing surgery on his hip.
The Angels hired Karsay as their bullpen coach after the 2023 season following a brief hiatus from coaching. He served as the Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen coach from 2019-21.
“I’m excited about our pitching group," said Minasian after Karsay's appointment. "Just from talking to Barry [Enright, pitching coach] and talking to Steve [Karsay], I think they’ll bring some new things that might enhance the group. Sometimes it’s just hearing a different voice.”
Karsay played in MLB for 11 years, beginning his career as a starter before finishing it as a reliever. He featured for the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Cleveland.
Karsay had an instant impact in the Angels bullpen, as they went from the fourth-worst bullpen in baseball by ERA to ranked 16th in 2024.
Eddie Guardado, who has served as a special assistant to the GM for player development since 2023, will take over Karsay's role in the bullpen for the Halos. Guardado had a 17-season MLB career, making two All-Star games. He came out of the bullpen 883 times during his career.
Guardado began coaching after his retirement from MLB, and became the bullpen coach for the Minnesota Twins — for whom he played for 12 seasons — in 2014.
The loss of Karsay will be the second hit to the Angels coaching staff this season, as manager Ron Washington has been out since June with health issues. The Twins relieved him of his duties after the 2018 season.
Angels relievers have had a much more consistent second half of the season, and will hopefully remain in form despite the change in personnel in the bullpen. Since the All-Star break, the Angels sit 16th in MLB in ERA, which is a massive improvement on their 28th place ranking for the first half.
The Angels will hope Karsay can recover well and continue to aid the young core of arms, as well as the seasoned veterans, they have in their bullpen.
