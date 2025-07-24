Angels Could Control Trade Deadline, Says Insider
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes the Los Angeles Angels could 'control' the 2025 trade deadline with their wide array of valuable assets and future free agents.
The playoffs are slipping out of reach of the playoffs, and have a massively important four-game set against the Seattle Mariners this season. If the series goes south, the Angels' chances of buying at the deadline and reaching October are slim to none.
More news: Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
In this case, they will likely sell to prepare for next year, when they will once again try to break their MLB-longest 10 year playoff drought. A fire sale of most of the clubhouse is unlikely for owner Arte Moreno, but with the Angels' impressive young core, they could strengthen their team through a large number of trades.
"The Angels could all but control the deadline, peddling righty José Soriano (three additional years of club control), lefty Yusei Kikuchi (owed $42 million in 2026-27) and lefty reliever Reid Detmers (three more years of control, and a number of clubs would want him to return to starting)," wrote Rosenthal. "They also could trade outfielder Taylor Ward (free agent after 2026) and perhaps even sell high on Jo Adell (free agent after ‘27).
"The more likely scenario for the Angels is to trade potential free agents such as lefty Tyler Anderson, closer Kenley Jansen, infielder Luis Rengifo and third baseman Yoan Moncada. If they somehow buy — you never know with Moreno — they could upgrade virtually any part of their roster."
More news: Angels Manager Calls Out Umpire With Epic Quote After Brutal Missed Calls in Loss to Mets
The Angels have until July 31st to decide what to do at the deadline, and perhaps an overhaul may be what they need to return to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.