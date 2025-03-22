Angels Could Have 2-Hole Hitter Bunt a Lot in 2025, Says Ron Washington
The Los Angeles Angels have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2025 season. For one, the core of young Halos comprised of Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Logan O'Hoppe have a full Major League season under their belts.
Naturally, manager Ron Washington has higher expectations for the trio this season.
“I think when you've been through something for the first time and you've weathered the storm, the expectations go up,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But it's not the expectations that will bog them down. It's an expectation that they should envision wanting for themselves, and that's to be successful. I think my young group last year did a tremendous job of staying in the fight and making it through the 162-game grind, and they know what it's about now.”
In the case of Schanuel, there's a chance he will be hitting second in the lineup to open the season. Though Luis Rengifo will likely become the team's No. 2 hitter, it will be Schanuel who hits between Taylor Ward and Mike Trout.
As if that wasn't challenging enough, Washington trusts the young Halo to bunt in the right situation.
“If he’s swinging the bat well, he’s a guy I can trust to swing the bat,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “If it’s a situation in the ballgame where we need to tack on runs and Mike and (Jorge) Soler are coming up, he’s bunting.”
In 2024, Schanuel hit .255 with 13 home runs and 19 doubles. The Angels first baseman posted a .354 on-base percentage, but just a .357 slugging percentage.
The 23-year-old is technically the team's only natural first baseman on the roster, which puts immense pressure on Schanuel.
Nevertheless, Washington has enough faith in him to open the season as the team's No. 2 hitter.
