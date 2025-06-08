Angels Could Shake Up League With Trade Deadline Fire Sale, Says Insider
In the lead-up to the MLB trade deadline, the Los Angeles Angels rank as one of the most pivotal and consequential teams that could heat up the stove.
The Angels have a roster featuring equal parts of young players figuring things out at the major league level and veterans attempting to keep the team competitive.
Some of these veteran pieces could command a solid haul of prospects, further reinforcing the team's pipeline, though the front office's approach will likely depend on how the team is doing come July.
The 2025 season remains a rollercoaster ride for the Angels, going through constant patches of inconsistent players all over the field.
More news: MLB Insider Predicts Angels to Have One All-Star, And It's Not Zach Neto
The erratic performances yielded a below .500 record, but the team remains only a handful of games from an American League Wild Card spot.
If the Angels go forward with a fire sale at the deadline, several names would pique the ears of championship contenders.
In an article highlighting teams that could shape the trade landscape over the summer, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller featured the Angels as a team with several tradeable assets.
"Even if the Angels were to stick solely to moving their impending free agents, they should be able to drum up some decent prospects in return," Miller writes.
"Tyler Anderson is having yet another above-average season for the third time in four years. Kenley Jansen's overall numbers are as shaky as they've ever been, but he's 12-for-12 in save chances. Yoan Moncada quietly has an .841 OPS and has been mostly healthy for a month at this point.
"All three may rank among the 20 or so most coveted two-month rentals at this year's deadline. Luis Rengifo could get there, too, if he ever snaps out of what has been a brutal first two months."
While the team's assets include short-term rentals, there are more cost-controlled players whose age does not fit the timeline of the Angels' young core and could be let go as well.
"The biggest of the bunch would be Taylor Ward, whose 17 home runs in what is thus far his fifth consecutive season with an OPS north of .740 would be highly coveted. He might even be the top outfielder up for grabs," Miller added.
"Robert Stephenson just made his Angels debut last week and is already injured again, but he was lights-out for Tampa Bay in 2023 and could be one of the premier relievers available if he can reestablish himself in the coming weeks.
"Veterans Jorge Soler and Travis d'Arnaud haven't been worth much of anything since going from Atlanta to Los Angeles early in the offseason, but there could be some interest in either."
Come July, the organization will have to either move its veterans or keep the team together for the last couple of months.
Looking out to the future and the team's need for more quality prospects, the choice will likely be clear, unless the organization is dead set on contending.
More news: Angels Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Pitcher to Bolster Depth
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.