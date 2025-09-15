Angels DFA Catcher in Off-Day Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels shuffled around their roster during their off-day, reinstating catcher Logan O'Hoppe from the 7-day concussion injured list.
In a corresponding move, the designated catcher Chad Wallach for assignment. They also announced infielders Scott Kingery and Niko Kavadas cleared waivers and outrighted them to Triple-A Salt Lake.
O'Hoppe landed on the injured list following the Angels' final game of the season against the Athletics on Sept. 7, when a Jacob Wilson practice swing caught him in the chin under his mask.
The 25-year-old catcher is an important part of the Angels' young core, however he has had a downtick in performance in 2025 compared to the past two seasons. His .646 OPS would be the lowest end of season OPS of his career so far, and he is batting just .217 this season.
Despite this, he is just one home run short of the career-high 20 he hit in 2024.O'Hoppe's biggest issue in 2025 has been his strikeout rate of 32 percent, which ranks in the bottom two percent of MLB. If he is able to correct that aspect of his game, he will become one of the better offensive catchers in the game.
Wallach came up from Triple-A to replace catcher Travis d'Arnaud after he also landed on the concussion injured list, though only featured in one game before being designated for assignment. He previously played for the Angels in 2022 and 2023, and returned to the organization this season after being released by the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.
The Angels designated both Kingery and Kavadas for assignment last week to make some extra room on the roster. The Angels designated Kavadas for assignment Friday when Wallach got called up to replace d'Arnaud, and designated Kingery for assignment on Saturday when they called up Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman.
O'Hoppe returning to the team is a good sign for the Angels, who have been struggling with injuries as of late. In addition to O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud, Zach Neto has missed the past few games with a wrist issue and Yoan Moncada went down in Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Angels will be glad to have O'Hoppe back ahead of their three-game set against the Brewers, which begins Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
