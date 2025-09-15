Angels' Jo Adell Doesn't Expect to Suffer Similar Illness Setback This Week
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell suffered a case of vertigo against the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners this week, but believes he will be full strength heading into the Halos' next series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Adell missed two of the Angels' three games against the Twins, and one of four games against the Mariners. He entered Sept. 12's game against the M's as a pinch hitter.
The outfielder hit his 36th home run of the season in a 2-for-4 game upon his return to the lineup, and also logged four at-bats in the series finale on Sunday.
“I’m not all the way there yet, but I’m good enough to go,” Adell said.
More news: Angels' Christian Moore in a Much Better Spot After Getting Sent Down
Adell has previously suffered from vertigo, revealing he had similar symptoms ahead of the 2024 season.
“It was just kind of the same type of symptoms from what I had before,” Adell said, “So just trying to get my head back right and some of the fogginess. It’s kind of like a frustrating thing because I don't like missing games. That’s not my thing. But I have to get the brain fog together.”
The Halos will be glad Adell has fully recovered, as he is having the best season of his career in 2025. His 36 home runs this season put his old career-high of 20 to shame, and his .805 OPS is nearly .100 higher than his previous season-best.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Reaches Major Milestone for First Time in 6 Years
The Angels are undergoing something of an injury crisis as well, so any additional offense they can keep healthy is a positive. Shortstop Zach Neto has missed the last few games with a hand issue, catcher Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud are both on the concussion injured list and five relievers are currently injured.
Adell will be in action for the Angels' next series against the Brewers, where they will look to claw their way out of last place in the AL West despite having been eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday's loss.
Rookie Caden Dana will open the series against the Brew Crew, who will give the nod to Freddy Peralta in the series opener. First pitch is Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.