Angels DFA Veteran Pitcher Following Disappointing Season

Aaron Coloma

Aug 1, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Connor Brogdon (75) throws against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels designated right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon for assignment ahead of their series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the recalled right-hander Jose Fermin from Triple-A.

Brogdon pitched both Friday and Saturday against the A's, lasting 0.2 innings in each and allowing two runs in both games. He had a 7.94 ERA in August, pitching 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. His numbers weren't much more impressive over the season, as he had a 5.30 ERA through 37.1 innings pitched in 2025.

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

