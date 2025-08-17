Angels DFA Veteran Pitcher Following Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Angels designated right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon for assignment ahead of their series finale against the Athletics on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the recalled right-hander Jose Fermin from Triple-A.
Brogdon pitched both Friday and Saturday against the A's, lasting 0.2 innings in each and allowing two runs in both games. He had a 7.94 ERA in August, pitching 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts. His numbers weren't much more impressive over the season, as he had a 5.30 ERA through 37.1 innings pitched in 2025.
