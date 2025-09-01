Angels Doing Whatever They Can to Break Mike Trout Out of Slump
The Los Angeles Angels are desperately working to break superstar Mike Trout out of a month long slump.
“We’ve been in the video room, watching, doing a bunch of comparison, things like that,” hitting coach Johnny Washington said. ahead of the Halos' 4-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
“But honestly, we just haven’t found the success we’re looking for in the game. It’s really frustrating. At the same time, man, he’s gonna keep coming in and we’re gonna keep going to work until we find it.”
Trout has struggled at the plate in August, batting .203 and hitting just one home run in 79 at-bats. He has struck out 38 times this month, which is more than twice as many times as he has gotten a hit. He has just one hit through his last seven games.
“He’s been punching out a lot more than he should,” Washington said. “But he’s been working. Can’t complain about the work. We’re trying a few different things in terms of changing the work. We’re trying to get some of the work to bleed out into the game. It’s been rough for him. I know he’s not excited about what’s been taking place, but he continues to come to the ballpark (early). He’s been a true pro throughout this time and throughout this little rough patch he’s been in.”
Trout hasn't hit a home run since Aug. 6, and is just two shy of reaching 400 career home runs. He insisted the milestone isn't affecting his play, however interim manager Ray Montgomery believes differently.
“I don’t know how you couldn’t (be thinking about it),” Montgomery said. “It’s the elephant in the room, right? Those are milestones that very few ever even attain, let alone have a chance to.”
Despite his slump and the team's recent drop down the standings, Washington believes there's plenty of time for the veteran to recover. The Angels won't feature in the postseason in 2025, however still have about 30 games to figure some things out before the end of the season.
“I’m optimistic, with a month left, that he’ll find some some traction,” Washington said, “and hopefully finish on a really good note.”
