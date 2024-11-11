Angels Fans Won't Love the Latest Update on The Offseason Plans by an MLB Insider
Los Angeles Angels should expect more moves from the front office, but shouldn't get their hopes up.
That's the latest update from MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided.
"I expect Perry (Minasian) to be active in search for a starting pitcher," Murray said on The Baseball Insiders podcast. "I just don't expect it to be a high-end arm. I wouldn't get your expectations up."
The Angeles already signed World Series champion starter Kyle Hendricks ending his decade-plus tenure with the Chicago Cubs.
“One thing I’m really excited about is to just have some fresh eyes on me,” Hendricks said Friday. “I’m just really excited to start diving in and seeing what all these guys have for me and the information. I do feel like I was completely healthy last year, which was a huge positive for me. Outside of that, I just didn’t throw well, but at the very end of the year, I finally felt like I was getting back to myself.
“I’m very excited where it can take me, what I can accomplish.”
Hendricks expected to spend much of the offseason waiting for his next MLB opportunity. However, his first venture into free agency wrapped up quickly, as he signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian mentioned that the deal came together swiftly in part because Hendricks was eager to play in Anaheim. Along with securing a guaranteed MLB contract, the move brings Hendricks back to his roots, just about 30 miles from where he grew up.
“From talking to him, I think he’s extremely motivated to perform and to have an opportunity to go out there and pitch and do some of the things he’s done in the past,” Minasian said. “I think he’s extremely motivated to not only perform but come in and make an impact and help lead this club.”
The Angels also think the veteran has a lot left in the tank.
“We don’t see any reason why he can’t get back to that point where he was in ’23,” said Minasian of Hendricks, who had a 3.74 ERA and 114 ERA+ in 24 starts that year. “This is somebody we’re betting on, obviously, to get back to the form he was.”
At 34, Hendricks concluded his 11-year career with the Cubs, tallying 97 wins and a 3.68 ERA across 276 regular-season appearances (270 as a starter). His achievements include two top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting and a World Series championship.
Aside from Hendricks, the Angels should be active, especially in adding to the pitching. However, according to Murray, they may not be involved in the top guys on the market.