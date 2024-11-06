Angels Sign World Series Champion Pitcher in Big Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Angels are adding a World Series champion to their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Kyle Hendricks, the final remaining player from the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series roster, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract Wednesday, according to multiple sources.
The Angels currently have a full 40-man roster and will need to make a corresponding move once this deal with the Wasserman client is finalized.
Hendricks was initially drafted by the Angels in the 39th round back in 2008, though he opted to attend Dartmouth instead. His connection to the team is further deepened by his father, who worked in the Angels' ticket office for six years during Hendricks' teenage years.
The 34-year-old recorded a 5.92 ERA with the Chicago Cubs last season but showed improvement in the second half following a move to the bullpen. From mid-July through the end of the regular season, his ERA dropped to 4.41. In his final start for the Cubs in late September, he pitched 7.1 scoreless innings, capping an 11-year tenure with Chicago.
Hendricks admitted that the Cubs might have had to release him at some point last season (4-12, 5.92 ERA) if the team’s young pitchers had stayed healthier. From the Cubs' perspective, his career with them ended fittingly in the second-to-last game of the season, where he received a loud standing ovation from the Wrigley Field crowd.
Hendricks, who turns 35 in December, will be playing for a team other than the Cubs for the first time in his career. Although originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2011, he was traded to the Cubs before his major league debut as part of the July 2012 deal that sent Ryan Dempster to Texas.
The Angels are looking for Hendricks to bring more consistent performances in 2025, much like the flashes he showed in the latter part of 2024. With a young pitching staff in need of guidance, Hendricks is also expected to play a valuable role as a mentor.
For a team aiming to contend in 2025, reinforcing the rotation is a practical approach. While there may be more high-profile pitchers available, Hendricks offers a solid record of reliability. His expected salary also aligns with the club’s typical budget-conscious approach to rotation spending, making him a natural fit close to home this season.
Meanwhile, the Cubs have officially closed a chapter and officially moved on from their curse-breaking roster.