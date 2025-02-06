Angels Free Agent Predicted to Betray Halos, Sign With Yankees
The Los Angeles Angels are having an offseason that has seen both aggressive moves, as well as tons of quiet.
The Angels wasted no time starting their offseason acquiring veteran outfielder Jorge Soler just hours after the final pitch was thrown in the World Series.
A string of veteran signings followed in the month of November in utility man Scott Kingery, right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and infielder Kevin Newman, before pulling the trigger on the highly sought-after free agent in southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.
More news: Angels Made Massive Offers to All-Star Free Agent: Report
As the calendar turned to December, the Angels saw almost no major league moves. All they had to show for themselves since putting pen to paper with Kikuchi was acquiring third-string catcher Chuckie Robinson from the Chicago White Sox.
As spring training gets closer, there are still outstanding free agents around the league, and specifically on the Angels 2024 roster.
With the moves that have already been made, plus the hope that Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Jose Soriano, among others, can come back and stay healthy, the Angels can almost definitely plan on improving upon their 63-win campaign in 2024.
More news: Angels Top Prospect Appeared to Make Major Change to Swing
There are still key contributors that remain unsigned as the offseason starts to come to a close, and it may lead to some departures if they are not brought back.
One of those is 35-year-old reliever Matt Moore, who may be one of the names that finds himself on another club come Opening Day. In his second stint with the Angels in 2024, Moore threw 48.1 innings that saw 41 strikeouts to only 11 walks.
His 5.03 ERA across 51 appearances was a bit higher than fans would have liked, but in his first two seasons as a full-time reliever, 2022 and 2023, his total ERA was 2.20.
Moore still has gas in the tank and would be welcomed back with open arms to Anaheim, but the southpaw has been linked to the New York Yankees by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
Miller predicted Moore to land with the Bronx Bombers as they currently lack left-handed relief help and are looking to build upon a roster that couldn't quite get over the championship hump in October.
More news: Angels Could Sign All-Star Closers in Blockbuster Free Agent Moves: Report