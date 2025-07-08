Angels' $426.5 Million Contract Named One of MLB's Worst
Mike Trout has had one of the most decorated careers in Los Angeles Angels franchise history. But after 15 seasons with the organization, Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Angels was named one of the worst in MLB.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller said Trout being “one of the 10 highest-salaried players through 2030 has grown cringier with each passing season”, noting his consistent appearances on the injured list as a main flaw.
Trout has only reached the 100-game mark in a single season once since 2020. He made a career-low 29 appearances last season before tearing his meniscus in his left knee.
In addition to the knee injury, Trout fractured his left hamate in 2023 and dealt with upper back spasms and a strained calf in 2021. The back spams carried into the 2022 season when he missed 35 games.
The Angels reactivated Trout on May 30 after placing him on the 10-day IL on May 2. He has yet to return to the outfield and has served exclusively as a designated hitter as he continues to rehabilitate his knee.
Since returning to the plate, Trout has slashed .282/.430/.427 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 35 games. Although these numbers are still impressive, they do not compare to the type of hitter the nine-time AL Silver Slugger was a few years ago.
Trout’s decline in recent seasons is especially disappointing because when the Angels signed him to his current contract in 2019, it was the most lucrative MLB contract at the time.
The deal guarantees that Trout will remain with Los Angeles through the 2030 season and will likely retire with the organization. This leaves Los Angeles paying $35.45 million a season for a player who has not been able to stay healthy for a full season in recent years.
As the Angels continue to build up their young roster, Trout’s contract is a burden that does not seem to be paying off. Los Angeles still holds the longest current postseason drought in MLB and are sitting two spots out of an AL Wild Card spot this season.
Trout still has a few seasons left on his contract but the thought of his glory days being over seems to be creeping into some minds.
