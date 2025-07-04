Angels Young Outfielder Gets Incredible Praise From MLB Analyst
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has finally blossomed into the star the Halos envisioned when they took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Adell, 26, broke out in June — posting an OPS of 1.038 while hitting 11 homers — and hasn't slowed down in July, recording hits in each of his three games this month.
MLB Network analyst Chris Young highlighted the star's performances over the last month, and commended Adell for making the adjustments he needed to become an elite player.
“He is one of the players that if you were to see him at a showcase, you’d be like, this is the best player on the field," said Young. "He’s the strongest guy, got a strong arm, monster power, can leave the yard no matter what field.”
Young emphasized Adell's bat speed as an elite tool, as he ranks third in MLB in average bat speed at 77.5 miles per hour behind the Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz and the Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero.
Adell entered June with an OPS lower than .700, and had hovered around the Mendoza line all season. After his month-long hot streak, Adell has the highest OPS on the Angels' active roster, and his OPS+ of 125 has passed Zach Neto, who previously led the team.
Adell had sporadically made appearances for the Angels since 2020 — completing his first full MLB season in 2024 — but had never made the jump the Halos were looking for. Prior to this season, he was a career .211 hitter, and he had never exceeded a league average OPS+.
Now, Adell is spearheading an Angels offense which seems to get closer to the final American League Wild Card spot with each passing day.
The Angels are the first team out of the Wild Card, and trail the Seattle Mariners by 1.5 games in the race. Their next challenge is in the first game of a three-game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 4:07 p.m. PT, where they will look to gain more ground in the Wild Card as they chase their first postseason appearance since 2014.
