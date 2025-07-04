Angels' Top Starting Pitching Depth Sidelined at Triple-A
The Los Angeles Angels have been powered by young talent this season. But as the Angels inch closer to an American League Wild Card spot, two of their top starting pitching depth pieces are sidelined.
Right-handed pitchers Chase Silseth and Caden Dana are reportedly unavailable to pitch in Triple-A. Angels general manager Perry Minasian described Silseth and Dana as dealing with “fatigue”, per the Orange County Register.
Silseth was the Angels’ No. 4 overall prospect behind catcher Logan O’Hoppe and shortstop Zach Neto, and top pitching prospect in 2023. He made his MLB debut on May 13, 2022 and has made at least two starts in MLB every season since then.
Silseth underwent season-ending elbow surgery (not Tommy John) in 2024, which limited him to just two MLB starts last season. The 25-year-old has made seven starts in Triple-A this season, logging a 4.45 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28.1 innings.
He made his most recent MLB start in April of last season against the Boston Red Sox when he gave up three hits and three runs in five innings. Silseth was in a good position to earn a spot in the Angels' rotation this season but has yet to make an MLB appearance since the surgery.
Dana, who the Angels drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 draft, made his MLB debut last season in September. This season, Dana has made two MLB appearances out of the bullpen in April and May.
The 21-year-old has accrued a 7.50 ERA and six strikeouts across six innings in the Major Leagues. In Triple-A, Dana has posted a 6.23 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 innings.
Minasian added that Dana is taking time off to “work on some things”.
Dana’s most recent MLB appearance was on May 24 against the Miami Marlins. The Angels called him up to replace reliever Shaun Anderson, who Los Angeles designated for assignment and ultimately re-signed to another minor league contract two days later.
There is no timeline for when Silseth or Dana will return to pitching, but both pitchers have been solid depth pieces for the Angels in their new era that has been led by youth.
