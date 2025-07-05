Recently-Released Angels Pitcher Signing With Rival Astros in Brutal Twist
Hector Neris, who the Los Angeles Angels released Thursday, is signing with the Houston Astros, per MLB insider Ari Alexander.
The Angels signed Neris to a minor league contract in April after the pitcher elected free agency following the Atlanta Braves' decision to designate him for assignment. Neris made 21 appearances for the Halos before they DFA'd him June 28 to make room for 23-year-old right-hander Jose Fermin.
Fermin spent the better part of June with Triple-A Salt Lake after returning from the 15-day injured list with a right elbow impingement. Since returning to the MLB level, he has pitched 3.2 scoreless innings for the Angels.
“Hector was great for the time he was here, in terms of what he brought to bullpen, settle down some of the young kids, gave a veteran presence,”Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery said after the decision to DFA Neris.
“But when Fermin is here, obviously, he’s part of what’s going on going forward. And unfortunately, that’s just part of the game. Somebody has to be replaced.”
With the Angels, Neris had a 5.14 ERA and struck out 19 batters in 14 innings. He had allowed a run in just one of his last seven appearances with Los Angeles. He won the 2022 World Series with the Astros, and found most of his success with their organization, posting a 2.90 across his three seasons in Houston. He led the Astros bullpen with a 1.71 ERA in 2023.
This will be the veteran's third team this year, as well as his third time signing with the Astros.
The Angels will hope their decision doesn't come back to bite them, as they will face the Astros twice before the season's end. They are currently 2.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot following their loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night. They look to gain back the ground they lost in Saturday's contest against the Jays at 12:07 p.m. PT.
