Angels Give Up on Pitcher, Send Him Back to Dodgers
Rule 5 pick Garrett McDaniels returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers after he cleared waivers following the Los Angeles Angels' decision to designate him for assignment June 9.
The Angels did not keep McDaniels for the full year required to obtain his rights, and therefore needed to return him to the Dodgers after he cleared waivers per the Rule 5 Draft's rules. The Angels purchased the 25-year-old's contract from the Dodgers during the offseason and played him in 10 games before a biceps injury landed him on the injured list.
More news: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans
Through his first 10 MLB appearances, he posted a 5.91 ERA through 10.2 innings, allowing two home runs and striking out six batters. He had six scoreless outings for the Angels.
His injury on May 3 kept him out of the game for a month, and the Angels designated him for assignment on the day of his activation from the IL. He made two rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake on the way back from his injury, pitching three innings and allowing four runs with four strikeouts.
The Dodgers assigned McDaniels to their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, the first time the southpaw has been with the Comets. The Miami Marlins drafted him in 2018; however, he opted to go to college and ultimately went undrafted after playing college ball. The Dodgers picked him up in 2022, and he quickly moved up the ladder, going from rookie ball to Double-A in two seasons.
He posted a 3.19 ERA across all levels in 2024, including two scoreless appearances towards the end of the season in Double-A.
More news: Angels Pitcher Breaks Silence After Nearly 2 Years Away From MLB
The Angels DFA'd McDaniels to make room on the active roster for reliever Shaun Anderson, who has already been DFA'd and elected free agency after the call-up of Sam Bachman from Triple-A Salt Lake.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.