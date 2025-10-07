Angels GM Declines to Say Halos Will Contend Next Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian avoided commenting on whether or not the Angels will contend next season.
The Angels haven't had a winning season since Minasian's appointment in 2020, and haven't come particularly close either. Their best shot to make the postseason this decade came in 2023, when they were huge buyers at the deadline but finished 17 games back in the division, and 16 games under .500.
Minasian's statement came shortly after the Angels announced they would see out the remainder of his contract, which expires after 2026, despite the lack of success in recent seasons.
“I don’t make predictions,” Minasian said. “The goal this offseason is to make the team as good as we can make it. I understand we do this for the fans. This is the reason why we play, and they’re the ones who support us. They come out. We’re going to do everything in our power to build a team that’s capable of going out there and winning night in and night out, and a team that the fans really enjoy watching an exciting brand of baseball.”
While they haven't quite impressed over the last few seasons, the Angels can still make some noise in the AL next season. They have tons of young talent, as well as veteran presence with stars Mike Trout and Taylor Ward in the outfield.
Minasian revealed the Angels would want to make some upgrades, specifically in center field and at third base, to give the Halos a fighting chance at contending. The Angels are likely to lose third basemen Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada in free agency, so a replacement will definitely be needed there, and Bryce Teodosio will likely need some competition in the outfield as well.
The Angels are also in search of a new manager after announcing they wouldn't pick up the option on former manager Ron Washington, and some new thinking could provide some benefit to this team.
The Angels have their work cut out for them heading into next season, as they are still plagued with the longest active postseason drought in MLB at 11 seasons. Minasian will also be eager to break their duck, as he is heading into his contract year.
