Angels' Tyler Anderson Reveals Thoughts on Potentially Being Traded at Deadline
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson's name is circling the rumor mill once again, and with ESPN recently revealing the Angels' will unload expiring contracts at the deadline, he may have made his last start in a Halos uniform.
The trade deadline falls on Thursday, and with Anderson's deal ending after 2025 he could be shipped out to a contender by the end of the week. He started against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings.
“I haven’t really thought about it at all,” Anderson said. “I’m an Angel. Really, every night I’m just going out there to give us the best chance to win and save the bullpen.”
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Suffers Major Setback in Return to Outfield
Anderson is one of many important contracts set to expire for the Angels at the end of the season, with hot commodities Yoan Moncada and Kenley Jansen both set to become free agents as well.
The southpaw signed with the Angels after an All-Star campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, and has been a solid rotation option ever since. In his three years at the Big A, he has made 77 starts and has a 4.49 ERA. He made the All-Star game for a second time as the Halos' sole representative in 2024.
With their choice to sell at the deadline, the Angels seem to be preparing for next season, where they will try to break the longest playoff drought in MLB, which could reach 11 years after 2025. By unloading Anderson and opening a spot in the rotation, they could open the door for younger talent heading into 2026.
More news: Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Trade Deadline Deal
If they do keep Anderson, they could still try to make an exciting comeback in the Wild Card during the second half of the season.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.