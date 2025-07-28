Will Mike Trout Return to Outfield This Year? Angels Star Answers
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout provided an update on his status as an outfielder, considering his extended stint at the designated hitter spot.
Trout has made 55 appearances as a DH compared to just 22 appearances in right field this season. He battled a major injury, which kept him out for weeks, and upon his return, he has only filled the DH role.
At the age of 33, Trout's body is beginning to break down and the wear is beginning to take a toll. He missed four weeks with a bone bruise this season after he tore his meniscus in the same leg last year.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Suffers Major Setback in Return to Outfield
Trout is known for playing in the outfield at a high level, mainly at center field. This season, he moved to right field in an attempt to preserve his body with a less demanding position, but it hasn't paid off.
Now, more than two months since he came back, the multi-time MVP remains unsure about a timeline for his return as an outfielder.
“It’s up in the air,” Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“I could come in tomorrow and feel fine. I don’t know. The goal is still to get in the outfield by the end of the year.
“I was feeling really good before the break. Came back, felt OK. I think when the lower half is working properly, everything’s in place. Just right now, coming across the ball a little bit.”
More news: Angels' Robert Stephenson Has No Idea When He'll Return Amid Another Injury
The veteran can still get it done as a hitter, posting a slash line of .233/.360/.459. He has hit 18 home runs to go along with 45 RBIs.
His numbers are impressive despite missing a month of action, and he sits at a WAR of 1.5.
Trout might not return to the outfield anytime soon, but his value at the plate helps gives the Angels offense a much-needed boost.
More news: Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to Rival Dodgers in Trade Deadline Deal
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.