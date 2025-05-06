Angels GM Provides Concerning Update on Ben Joyce's Injury
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian expressed worry over Ben Joyce’s shoulder injury, which placed him on the 15-day injured list April 11. The GM recently avoided giving a timeline for his return.
“Yeah, it’s concerning,” said Minasian. “We're gonna give him a little more time. He's gonna play catch again, and we'll see where it goes. It's concerning in the sense that he didn't feel great. If he could pitch tomorrow, that would have been awesome. But again, sometimes it takes longer for certain guys. We’ll just go day by day and see where we're at.”
Although the Angels led the American League West through 14 games, they now sit in last, having lost 16 of their last 21 games. They also have the worst run differential in the American league with a tally of -64, and have posted the worst bullpen ERA across the MLB at 7.86 since placing Joyce on the injured list.
Despite these numbers, Minasian insisted the issues lied within starting pitching performances.
“I think [Ryan] Johnson has thrown the ball well,” he said, “[Reid] Detmers has thrown the ball well except for the last two nights [Wednesday and Thursday]. So when we've been in close games, and we've had a chance to win games, the back end of our bullpen has pitched well. The front end hasn't. So the front end needs to definitely be better.”
Joyce’s ERA of 2.08 in the 2024 season led Angels pitchers with more than 10 innings pitched, and he led the bullpen in WAR with 1.6 while only making 31 appearances. He also threw the three hardest pitches in the major leagues, topping out at 104.7 miles per hour.
The Angels will be hoping for Joyce’s swift return as they begin an important six-game homestand Tuesday, May 6.
