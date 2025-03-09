Angels GM Provides Exciting Update on Mike Trout's Health
Since 2021, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has dealt with a series of injuries that have kept him off the field. Trout's continuous absence each season has caused many baseball fans to forget just how dominant the outfielder truly is.
For the first time in his prolific career, Trout wasn't named an All-Star in 2024. The 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games since the 2021 season, and he understands health is more important than ever heading into 2025.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there. That's the whole mindset coming into spring."
While a position change has been brought up in years past, Trout was reluctant to play anywhere besides centerfield. However, in lieu of his recent injury history, manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian met with Trout at the start of spring training to discuss a position change.
“It went great,” Trout said of the meeting. “Kind of just threw everything on the table, as in what’s best for me, body-wise, to keep me on the field. Came to the conclusion that I’m going to go to right field. I like it. Try it out. See where it goes.”
Trout will be the Angels' primary right fielder for the 2025 season. The face of the franchise has embraced the change this spring, and the organization is hopeful the move will pay off.
“I talked to talk to a few guys, and I’ll talk to Torii (Hunter) when he gets here because he did it,” Trout said. “There's a lot of guys that move to right field that I'm gonna talk to. Just see the difference and just go out there and get comfortable in spring.”
The latest update surrounding Trout's performance this spring certainly bodes well for the Angels heading into the season.
“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in the four years I’ve been here," Minasian said, via The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
