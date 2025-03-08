Yankees Urged to Trade for Angels Star in Potential Blockbuster Deal
The New York Yankees are experiencing difficulties with their starting lineup this spring, and those challenges are exactly why one baseball insider has encouraged the Bronx Bombers to trade for Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman explained why the blockbuster trade would be good for all parties involved.
“Why would the Angels do this? Again, Rengifo is a free agent after this season," Sherman writes. "The Angels signed Yoan Moncada to play third base. No team moves its first round picks to the majors faster than the Angels. Shortstop Zach Neto was taken 13th overall in 2022 and was in the majors in 2023 after 28 minor league games. First baseman Nolan Schanuel was taken 13th overall in 2023 and was in the majors later that season after 22 minor league games."
With less than a few weeks until Opening Day, the Angels infield remains uncertain. The infield corners are presumably taken by Nolan Schanuel at first and Yoan Moncada at third, but shortstop and second remain vacant.
Zach Neto will begin the season on the injured list as he recovers from shoulder surgery, and his timetable to return remains uncertain. That leaves shortstop up for grabs as well as second base; however, top prospect Christian Moore is certainly making a case for the position.
“You know who is the talk of the Angels’ current camp?" Sherman writes. "Brooklyn native Christian Moore, a second baseman taken eighth overall last year who has played 25 minor league games. Angels manager Ron Washington has not quashed the idea of Moore making the team. Kevin Newman, coming off a good year with Arizona, is around as an infield option as well. Thus, Rengifo is theoretically expendable. He had right wrist surgery last August, but made his exhibition debut on Friday.”
Moore finds himself competing against Rengifo, Scott Kingery, and Kevin Newman. The No. 8 pick in last year's draft has seen time at both second and third this spring. Moore played at a high level in the minors slashing .347/.400/.984 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 101 at bats.
The 22-year-old is replicating a strong performance this spring and has a good chance of making the Opening Day roster.
Rengifo has been linked to trade rumors throughout the offseason, but it appeared the utility man would remain in Anaheim another season.
Nevertheless, the Angels trading Rengifo to the Yankees would certainly shake things up.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.