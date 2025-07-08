Angels Go All-In With Blockbuster Trade Proposal for 2 All-Star Sluggers
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller proposed an "outrageous" trade for the Los Angeles Angels, who would send No. 2 prospect Caden Dana to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for All-Stars Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor.
The Angels, against all expectations, are expected to be buyers this trade deadline, as they are just three games under .500 and 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. They seem to have their bullpen figured out with bushels of young talent, so they could look to move the right-handed Dana, who has featured for the Angels in 2025.
Dana has a 7.50 ERA in MLB in 2025, appearing in two games, pitching six innings while allowing five runs.
Suarez and Naylor may seem like a big return for the 21-year-old, however the Diamondbacks will likely be looking to sell at the deadline, and Suarez and Naylor will both be on rentals for the remainder of the season.
Suarez will go to Atlanta for the All-Star Game this season, as he made the cut through the player ballot. He has 28 homers this season, and has an .881 OPS through 88 games. His 140 OPS+ this season would be the highest of his career.
Naylor made his first All-Star game in 2024, and has dollowed it up with a solid campaign in 2025, where he has an .811 OPS through 81 games. He had 10 homers and 56 RBIs in 2025, and has a batting average of .298.
The Angels are in need of a third baseman, and Suarez is perhaps the best offensive option at the position in MLB this season. As for Naylor, the Angels could run him as a designated hitter if Mike Trout were to return to the field this season.
This trade, while unlikely, would take the Halos' offense to the next level and give them the firepower they need to remain in the AL Wild Card race. They will head into a four-game series against their Wild Card rival Texas Rangers on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.