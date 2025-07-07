Angels Linked to $66 Million All-Star Anthony Rendon Replacement in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have been named a potential landing spot for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez ahead of the trade deadline.
Suárez was a 2018 National All-Star and the back-to-back Most Valuable Player for the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 and 2019. He has played two seasons with the Diamondbacks after Arizona acquired him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in November 2023.
Suárez, who will turn 34 on July 18, is known for his power at the plate and is on track to record a career-high OPS+. He currently holds an .891 OPS in 87 games, and his .569 slugging percentage, 28 home runs and 73 RBI rank second across the NL.
In addition to the Angels, Suárez has been linked to the Boston Red Sox and the Reds, who he played seven seasons with from 2015-2021.
Trading for Suárez would give Los Angeles a solid replacement for third baseman Anthony Rendon.
Rendon underwent hip surgery over the offseason and has not appeared in a game this season. Angels owner Arte Moreno said he expects Rendon to miss the entire season.
Luis Rengifo has filled in for Rendon at third base this season. But the 28-year-old is a versatile infielder that the Angels could use in other positions if they can land a strong third baseman at the deadline.
The Diamondbacks are not completely out of the NL Wild Card race but they are toward the back of the pack.
Four teams – the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and the Reds – are within 1.5 games of each other for the final Wild Card spot. Arizona is 3.5 games behind, so a strong few weeks could push the Diamondbacks into a contender role.
The Angels are in a similar position in the American League, sitting 3.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the last Wild Card spot. The Red Sox and Texas Rangers are also still in the race.
The Diamondbacks picked up Suárez’s $15 million player option for 2025 but have reportedly not had any conversations about a contract extension. Therefore, Suárez would be a rental for whoever acquires him at the deadline.
