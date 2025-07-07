Angels' Yusei Kikuchi Got Emotional After Receiving All-Star Nod
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will go to Atlanta as the Angels' sole representative at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
It will be his second All-Star Game, but that doesn't make it any less important to the veteran southpaw.
“All my teammates were really happy for me,” Kikuchi said through his interpreter. “[General manager] Perry [Minasian] came in and delivered a really heartfelt message. It really got to me. Like, I got a little emotional. But I just have this feeling that I want to do something special with this team this year.”
Kikuchi's last Midsummer Classic came in 2021 with the Seattle Mariners, where he was also the only player on his team to make an All-Star appearance. He had a 4.41 ERA that season through 29 starts, striking out 163 batters in 157 innings.
This season, Kikuchi is on track to have his best ever season, posting a 2.81 ERA so far with a career-high 149 ERA+. Kikuchi was the most sensible choice for the All-Star selection, as he leads the rotation in strikeouts and ERA by a wide margin.
“Just looking back when I first signed here, I saw something in this team and this young group of guys,” Kikuchi said. “And I really believe, within the three years I'm here, that we could do something special. I just want to be a big part of this team. And being selected for the All-Star Game for this year means a lot to me.”
The Angels dropped all three games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, falling three games under .500 and 4.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. Despite the increased gap in the standings, the Angels still have a chance to come back, as they begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers, who are 0.5 games ahead of them in the Wild Card.
The Angels have played just one series against the Rangers so far this year, and were swept in three games. They'll look to return to winnings ways on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT, when Kikuchi will take the mound for the first time since his All-Star selection.
