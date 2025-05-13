Angels Have 2 Top 100 Prospects in Latest Re-Ranking
Los Angeles Angels No. 1 prospect Christian Moore and No. 2 prospect Caden Dana maintained their positions in the MLB Top 100 Prospect Rankings after the re-ranking May 11.
Moore placed 60th while Dana sat a few spots below him at 65th. Christian Moore is projected to reach the majors this year, while Dana has already made four appearances between the last two seasons.
Dana made three starts in the 2024 season, posting a 1-2 record and a 9.58 ERA through 10.1 innings pitched. He logged one quality start and eight strikeouts during his stint in the majors last season.
As far as this season goes, Dana made a relief appearance for the Halos April 4 where he pitched three innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts. He was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake April 6.
He has impressed in the minors this season, posting a 3-2 record and holding a 3.03 ERA in six starts. He has 38 strikeouts through 32.2 innings, which leads the Bees. His strikeouts per nine innings is second in the International League at 10.47.
The Angels may recall the right-hander soon, as their bullpen struggles have become more evident in the absence of Ben Joyce, who was just moved to the 60-day injured list May 9. The Angels have the worst bullpen ERA in the American League at 6.94, so the door is open for the 21-year-old to establish himself as a solid choice in the later innings for the Halos if he is called up.
Moore, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, currently plays for Double-A Rocket City, where he has struggled compared to his short spell in Double-A last season.
The 22-year-old has an OPS of .655, well below his Double-A mark of .911 last season. He is batting .207 in May through 27 at bats, only recording singles during that stretch.
If Moore can turn it around, though, there is an opportunity for him at the major league level, as rookie Kyren Paris is the only true second baseman currently on the Angels active roster. Moore has not yet made his major league debut.
