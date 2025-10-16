Angels Catcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach elected free agency following the end of the 2025 regular season.
Wallach returned to the Halos after an unsuccessful few months in the Texas Rangers organization, and returned to the Angels. The Angels first acquired Wallach in 2021, claiming him off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he went on to play at the MLB level the following season.
His longest stint in MLB came with the Halos in 2023, playing 65 games and batting .197. He played a total of 78 games with the Angels, batting .188 and hitting eight of his 11 career MLB home runs. He posted an even bWAR with the Angels, the only team with whom he doesn't have a negative tally.
Wallach began his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds before the Marlins claimed him off waivers after the 2017 season. He played in MLB sporadically for the Marlins from 2018-21, though they designated him for assignment near the trade deadline that season.
The Angels haven't had much use for Wallach over the past couple of years, largely due to catcher Logan O'Hoppe's breakout, however he was a solid bat for Triple-A Salt Lake. He played 39 games this season, batting .250 with a .755 OPS and six home runs. He hit two grand slams for the Bees on June 24, though they would go on to lose the game, 18-15.
The Halos don't have much of a need for Wallach in the 2026 season, as O'Hoppe is still under team control through the 2028 season, and backup Travis d'Arnaud is still under contract through next season. He came up for one game in 2025, as both O'Hoppe and d'Arnaud were on the 7-day concussion injured list.
With their season over, the Angels are gearing up for what should be a busy winter, as they have multiple needs to address during the offseason. They are looking for a new manager after choosing not to stick with Ron Washington, and could lose several key players during free agency. With a solid young core and a handful of excellent veterans, there is much to be excited about for the Angels in 2026.
