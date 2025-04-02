Angels Honoring Los Angeles Fire Department in Incredible Way This Season
The Los Angeles Angels have had a cowboy hat, a kabuto, and even a halo to don on players who smash a home run in recent seasons, but this year, they are honoring the Los Angeles Fire Department by wearing a fire helmet after their dingers.
The homage to the off-the-field heroes of the LAFD who fought the wildfires that ravaged Southern California this past January has a special connection to superstar Mike Trout.
“I know a firefighter personally, and I know what they go through,” Trout said. “I know what their families go through, and you see what people go through losing their house. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through. So anything we could do to give back, to show them support.
“I thought that it would be a good gesture to show some support to them,” Trout said. “I think our plan is, at the end of the season or middle of the season, everybody sign it from the team and then auction it off for charity.”
This isn't the only move the Halos have made in helping out with the wildfire efforts as they, along with the other professional sports teams of Los Angeles, pledged more than $8 million combined to support disaster relief.
They have also partnered with Fanatics to distribute more than $3 million worth of merchandise to those affected by the wildfires. This is in addition to donation drives and other events the Angels have contributed to.
Although it was the second Angels home run of the season, Kyren Paris got to be the first Angels player to wear the helmet due to the first dinger of the year coming when L.A. was down eight runs on Thursday.
The home run also came immediately after a 48-minute rain delay in Chicago and eventually gave the Angels the 3-2 victory in the eighth inning Sunday after being deadlocked at 2 since the first frame.
Hopefully there will be many more opportunities to wear the helmet.
