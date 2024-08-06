Angels Infielder Undergoes Season-Ending Wrist Surgery
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo has undergone season-ending wrist surgery, according to multiple reports Tuesday out of New York, where the Angels' game against the Yankees was postponed due to rain.
Rengifo was placed on the injured list over the weekend, and it had not been announced that he underwent surgery. Rengifo was on the IL earlier this season while dealing with the wrist injury. The injury continue to nag at him, and cause him to miss multiple weeks of play in July.
Rengifo has been one of the Angels' best hitters over the course of the season, slashing .300/.347/.417 with 85 hits, 41 runs, six home runs, 24 stolen bases and 30 RBIs. His batting average would be good for 10th in MLB with enough qualifying at-bats, and he ranks 11th in stolen bases this year.
The 27-year-old is in the middle of his best season in terms of batting average, on-base percentage, and stolen bases. He will fall short of playing at least 100 games for the third consecutive season, but made strong progress during his sixth season as an Angel.
The Angels were expected to trade Rengifo prior to the July 30 MLB trade deadline, but instead opted to retain him along with pitcher Tyler Anderson, and outfielders Taylor Ward and Kevin Pillar.
With the exception of Pillar, the Angels only traded players whose contracts expire at the end of this season; Rengifo, Anderson and Ward have at least one year of team control remaining. Either the Angels were unable to get what they wanted for them, believe they can contend next season, or will trade one or more this off-season.
Along with Rengifo, right-hander Chase Silseth also underwent season-ending surgery. Silseth had elbow surgery, but not Tommy John surgery. Rengifo and Silseth are both expected to be back in time for spring training next February.
The Angels have already been dealing with significant injuries to third baseman Anthony Rendon, center fielder Mike Trout, and pitcher Patrick Sandoval over the course of the year. Rendon is just making his return back to the team after getting activated Tuesday, but has played in just 33 games amid a hamstring injury.
Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout has missed the majority of the season with a torn meniscus. He came close to making his return amid a rehab appearance, but was shut back down. It's unclear if he will return to the Angels this season.
Additionally, starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL, ending his season in June. He might not return until the 2026 season.