Angels-Yankees Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Wednesday
The weather in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon was sunny and hot with a warm breeze but rain was in the forecast, leading to a postponement of Tuesday night's Angels-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.
The game will be made up Wednesday, Aug. 7, as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT.
The second game will start no earlier than 4:05 p.m. PT. If the first game ends later than 2:35 p.m., Game 2 would start approximately 30 minutes after the end of Game 1.
Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the second game of the doubleheader, but not the first.
Tickets for Tuesday's game will not be valid for the Wednesday, Aug. 7, single-admission doubleheader. Fans with paid tickets for Tuesday's game may exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) as described in the Yankees’ rain check policy.
Carson Fulmer, who was originally scheduled to start Wednesday, is listed as the Angels' starter in Game 1. Davis Daniel had been scheduled to start Tuesday. Although he might be in line to start Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Angels currently list that assignment as To Be Announced.
Los Angeles (49-63) will have to try to prevent Yankees captain Aaron Judge from launching himself into history. He currently has 298 home runs. Judge would become the 162nd player to join the 300 club.
In his ninth season, Judge has played in 946 games. Ralph Kiner holds the record for the fewest games to 300 homers with 1,087.
However, Babe Ruth only needed 3,830 plate appearances to hit 300. Judge has taken 3,400 at-bats in his career.
“We’re watching greatness,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Saturday’s game. “You try not to take that for granted, what you’re seeing [No.] 99 do. For a few years, you hear a lot of the Babe, Mantle, [Lou] Gehrig, [Joe] DiMaggio, those kinds of names intertwined with a lot of things he’s doing, so try to appreciate every now and then what we have.”
Judge remained humble when speaking about the historical factor that plays into his next few games.
“It’s surreal any time you hear any of those greats that are all around this building, all around this stadium,” he said. “It’s almost kind of make-believe, some of the stuff they did, so to be mentioned in any kind of category [or] sentence as those guys, it’s quite an honor.”
The Yankees' next six games are at home beginning with the doubleheader against the Angels on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, all Yankee Stadium Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at noon PT, at which time distribution will begin for the Aug. 7 scheduled promotional item.