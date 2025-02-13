Angels Insider Predicts Former All-Star on Minor League Deal Makes Opening Day Roster
After the Los Angeles Angels lost a franchise-record 99 games last season, they made several moves this offseason via trades and free agency to prevent it from happening again.
One of those free agent signings involved former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.
Because the Angels will have Zach Neto sidelined to begin the season, one Angels insider predicts Anderson to make the big league club out of camp.
"Zach Neto is expected to open the year on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November," writes MLB.com beat writer Rhett Bollinger. "Anderson is on a Minor League contract, so he’ll have to earn his spot on the roster, competing with others like Newman, Kingery, and Kyren Paris."
Anderson, who was once considered one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball, is coming off two disappointing seasons that resulted in him being designated for assignment in early July.
Anderson posted a .318/.347/.473 line with 51 home runs and 53 stolen bases in 374 games with the White Sox from 2019-2022.
However, his production dropped significantly in 2023, as he hit only one homer in 123 games with Chicago. After signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Miami Marlins last offseason, he struggled with a .214 batting average and no home runs in 65 games
In an interview with Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Anderson mentioned that his struggles began after a leg injury early in the 2023 season with the White Sox. He took some time off to adjust his mechanics and reset mentally, and now feels he’s in a much better place.
“I started creating bad habits with my swing,” Anderson said. “I had that injury to the leg, so once I came back, I lost the feel, I lost the touch, I lost a lot. Everything felt different. So, it caused me to start doing the wrong things and start creating that bad habit. I got caught up in that bad habit and that became a norm. That’s what caused the frustration. So, once I got released, I got in the lab and I’ve been training to break that bad habit.”
Anderson is hoping a fresh start with the Angels and infield guru Ron Washington will help set him on the right track again.
“It’s set up for a beautiful story,” Anderson said. “It’s set up for a great story. It’s just overcoming a lot of things. It’s not like I haven’t overcome a lot of things in my career. This is just another challenge that could be positive, that could be a great hurdle, that could be a turning point in my career. I’m excited about it.”
