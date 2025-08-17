Angels Insider Predicts What a Zach Neto Contract Extension Would Look Like
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher made a prediction on what the size of a contract extension for Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto would look like.
Fletcher believes Neto has proved himself enough to warrant a nine-figure contract, and believes the Halos would need to fork over a significant amount of money to be able to deter him from testing free agency in 2028.
"Early contract extensions are done at a time when the team believes it can save a lot of money by guaranteeing the player a significant salary before he’s proven himself," wrote Fletcher.
"In Neto’s case, it’s probably too late for that. The expected progression for him now would be to reach free agency after 2028 and then sign a deal of at least six years. So to buy him out of that, you’re looking at a nine-year deal worth something like $200 million."
Fletcher added owner Arte Moreno has been burned by handing out large contracts in the last decade, and said he didn't see such a deal happening for that reason. If Neto continues to blossom into a superstar at the Big A, however, he may not have a choice.
The Halos have two contracts larger than $100 million in value on their payroll, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Rendon's contract is up after the 2026 season (and he could potentially be gone before then), so perhaps Moreno will be open to discussions for extending Neto.
Neto had a breakout year in 2024, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 77 runs throughout the season, and became a consistent bat at the top of the Angels' lineup. He was also dangerous on the base paths, stealing 30 bags in 40 attempts.
He has been even better this season, posting a career-high .807 OPS and reaching 20 home runs and 20 steals for the second time in his career. He became one of four Angels to accomplish the feat, the others being Don Baylor, Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
The Halos will hope Neto can continue to produce for them as they try to break their 10-season playoff drought. They'll look to avoid a sweep against the A's Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT, when Jose Soriano will look to get them back on track.
