Angels Insider Provides Major Ron Washington Health Update
Los Angeles Angels writer Sam Blum spoke on the condition of Angels manager Ron Washington, who will miss the remainder of the season due to health concerns.
"I think he'd like to manage next year," said Blum. "But we'll see. His health matters most right now. But I know that he's doing well in his recovery!"
The Angels announced Washington would be out indefinitely on June 20, before announcing he would not return for the 2025 season a week later. Bench coach Ray Montgomery is filling his position for the rest of the year.
“Health is the most important thing," Minasian said after the decision. "I’m not letting him manage until he’s 100%. Wash will be around, but he won’t be in the dugout.”
More news: Angels' $33 Million Oft-Injured Pitcher Finally Gets Good News
Washington came on as the Halos' manager in 2024, though had a disappointing season, going 63-99 and finishing dead last in the AL West. This season he had a much better go, and had the team two games under .500 and two games out of a Wild Card spot before his exit.
He has coached in some fashion since 1996, when he became a base coach for the Athletics. The Angels are the second team Washington has managed, as he spent 2007-14 with the Texas Rangers. He won the World Series as a third base coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
The Angels hold a club option for 2026, per Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times, and while it is uncertain whether or not they will exercise it, the return of a manager such as Washington would be a huge boost for a young Angels team.
More news: Angels GM Perry Minasian Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Moves
The Halos return to action against the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT after a quiet deadline. They'll hope to close the 4.5 game gap between themselves and the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.