Angels GM Perry Minasian Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline Moves
The Los Angeles Angels had a lackluster trade deadline, not quite adding more pieces to contend for October, but also not selling assets to build for the future.
General manager Perry Minasian broke his silence on Thursday, saying that “We’re obviously really competitive. I wanted to keep this group together."
Minasian continued, saying that he wanted his current core to play meaningful games in August and September. When asked if that includes October as well, the GM said, "I don't make predictions."
"To play the kind of baseball we played, to experience the environment and what it was like pregame, the emotion postgame after some of those wins, and even after some of those losses, is great for our young players to go through.
"I know you can't quantify it, but anybody that's been in that locker room for a significant period of time, out group is pretty solid. And it's getting better by the day. It's a tight-knit group. Tightest knit group I've been around since I've been here. Giving that group a chance to play this thing out over the last two months — relative to what was presented — made a lot of sense."
Although there is a feeling of being let down from the fanbase about the quiet trade deadline, there is something commendable about the care that Minasian is giving to the current Angels core.
With that being said, there are still ways to keep the core together while adding pieces to help contend. The only problem with not buying at the deadline is that many other teams around the league have improved, and the four game deficit for the final Wild Card spot could potentially grow with time.
Regardless, the Angels still brought in two reliever that can immediately make to a team that has the fifth-highest ERA in baseball.
