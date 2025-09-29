Angels Insider Reveals When Halos Will Choose Manager for 2026
One of the key questions regarding the Los Angeles Angels is who will be leading the team in 2026.
After Ron Washington's health issues that ultimately led to heart surgery, interim manager Ray Montgomery stepped in and led the team since June 20.
He led the team to a 35-49 record, which is significantly worse than Washington's 36-38 record. The 73-year-old Washington has a contract option for the upcoming season, providing the organization flexibility in their decision.
According to reporting from Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Halos will make their decision shortly after the season's end, which came on Sunday.
There are no accounts indicating that either Montgomery, Washington, or a third party is leading the race for the job.
Other names linked to the position include former team legends Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter.
Washington, for his part, has clearly stated his intention to coach another season, seeking a discussion with owner Arte Moreno.
The veteran manager underwent quadruple bypass surgery this summer, and there are questions about whether he should do the job given the high stress involved.
Montgomery would be an in-house choice. He has been with the ball club for five years total, serving as the bench coach for four of those seasons.
Additionally, he spent 19 years working as a scout and front office personnel for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.
When speaking to reporters, Montgomery expressed his interest in remaining in baseball in whatever role he is offered.
“Everything in the game appeals to me,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been really fortunate that I’ve been able to do some of these things. I think (the GM) job is an incredibly difficult job, as are all of them in this game.
“I could tell you, from doing this job, there is no substitute to actually sitting in the chair. People talk about it all the time. When you’re sitting in the chair, it’s different than when you’re in the No. 2 hole as a bench coach or even as an assistant GM.
“They’ve treated me well over the five years that I’ve been here. I feel terribly fortunate to have been able to sort of keep this train on the tracks with what Wash had to go through.”
The coming days should clarify the team's direction moving forward, or at least, narrow down the potential options.
