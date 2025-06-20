Angels Star Outfielder Linked to 4 Contenders in Potential Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Taylor Ward's up-and-down career has seen his 2025 season take its usual twists and turns.
At the end of April, Ward owned a .189/.235/.387 slash line, ranking him easily among the worst qualified hitters in either league. In May, Ward slashed .255/.317/.623. His 10 home runs were tied for fourth in all of MLB, and he was named American League Player of the Week on May 25.
Before his home run on Thursday, he was performing even worse in June than he did April. How, he has an OPS of .678 in June.
In the aggregate, Ward is still on track to post an above-average OPS for the fifth consecutive season. That's not bad for a player who will make $7.825 million in 2025, and still has a year of arbitration eligibility remaining.
Ward was a hot commodity at the trade deadline a year ago, connected to both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals in various reports. He again generated trade interest in the offseason, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
The Angels ultimately held onto Ward, instead letting outfielder Mickey Moniak go at the end of March. Could Ward wind up on the trading block again?
Feinsand writes that four teams now stand out as potential fits for Ward, if Angels general manager Perry Minasian decides to become a seller between now and the July 31 trade deadline. Here's a closer look at each of the four:
1. Cleveland Guardians
Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan is the reigning American League Gold Glove Award winner at the position three years running, a 2024 All-Star, and carries a healthy 188 OPS+ through Wednesday. Center field and right field is where Cleveland could use some help. The Guardians rank 30th and 29th in MLB in OPS at the two positions, respectively, so perhaps Ward could fit with a position switch.
2. San Diego Padres
Connor Joe was traded in March, and Jason Heyward has spent most of the season on the injured list, robbing the Padres of their envisioned left-field platoon. As a result, San Diego's left fielders have an abominable .591 OPS through Wednesday — 27th in MLB. Between his affordable salary, cromulent offense, and being able to avoid them in the AL Wild Card race, Ward is a perfect fit for what the Padres need.
3. Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays have thrived despite missing center fielder Jonny DeLuca and enduring an underwhelming June from right fielder Josh Lowe (.143/.238/.250 slash line through his first 15 games this month). Ward could add depth to a team that routinely gets more out of its matchup-based offense than any club in MLB.
4. Kansas City Royals
Corner outfielders have rotated through Kansas City this year like Spinal Tap drummers. While rookie sensation Jac Caglianone figures to have stabilized the right field position, Ward could help a Royals left field unit that has put together a collective .611 OPS (26th in MLB) through Wednesday.
