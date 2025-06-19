MLB Insider Says 2 Angels All-Stars Will Attract Tons of Interest at Trade Deadline
When veteran closer Kenley Jansen signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Angels in January, it was all but assumed he would be a trade candidate by July if the Angels became sellers.
Relief pitchers with closing experience are always a hot commodity at the summer deadline. And no active pitcher has more closing experience than Jansen. The 37-year-old right-hander is fourth on baseball's all-time saves list, with 462 through Wednesday.
Tyler Anderson, meanwhile, was far from guaranteed to have a place in the Angels' starting rotation for the duration of his three-year, $39 million contract.
But between his struggles in his first year in Anaheim, and general manager Perry Minasian's unwillingness to trade players whose contracts were not expiring this time a year ago, Anderson found a way to remain an Angel.
Now, both pitchers are on a short list of trade candidates as the July 31 deadline approaches.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the two pitchers "will attract plenty of interest" if the Angels are unable to remain in the playoff hunt between now and August. Through Wednesday, they're 36-37, 1.5 games out of an American League Wild Card berth.
Anderson is in the final year of the three-year, $39 million contract he signed prior to the 2023 season. The 35-year-old left-hander is 2-4 with a 4.44 ERA in 14 starts through his most recent appearance Saturday in Baltimore.
While a 92 ERA+ isn't exactly sparkling, plenty of contending teams with holes in the back of their rotation might find Anderson's durability appealing. He's on pace to make at least 25 starts for the fourth consecutive season.
A two-time All-Star, Anderson is owed $13 million this season. That's almost universally affordable. Three teams stand out as potential fits in an Anderson trade, writes Mark Feinsand of MLB.com: The Cubs, Twins and Orioles.
Jansen is 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 28 appearances overall. But he's a perfect 15-for-15 in save opportunities, with only two runs allowed in 15 innings in those games. He's also recorded a four-out save this season.
Like Anderson, Jansen's salary in the final year of his contract is universally affordable. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season and surely would like nothing more than to collect the second World Series ring of his 16-year career.
If he can't get it with the Angels, perhaps Jansen can chase a championship elsewhere.
