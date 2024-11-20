Angels Interested in Another Star Japanese Pitcher in Free Agency
Right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano of Nippon Professional Baseball, is set to sign with a major league team after 12 successful seasons in Japan.
The Los Angeles Angels are one of the MLB teams showing interest in the 35-year-old right-hander, according to Jon Morosi's report on MLB Network.
A two-time Sawamura Award winner, which is Japan’s equivalent of the Cy Young, Sugano has considered a major league career before. He was posted by the Yomiuri Giants in the 2020-21 offseason and explored interest from MLB teams.
However, he chose to remain in Japan, signing a four-year, $40 million contract with opt-out clauses after each season — a significant commitment by NPB standards
Morosi also notes that Sugano’s decision was influenced by personal factors, including his uncle Tatsunori Hara, who was in the middle of a 17-year tenure as the Giants’ manager. Hara stepped down after the 2023 season, potentially changing Sugano’s outlook.
Sugano makes a lot of sense as a potential target for the Angels. The team is in desperate need of rotation help, but owner Arte Moreno has typically avoided long-term contracts, particularly multi-year deals for starting pitchers.
The three-year, $39 million deal that Tyler Anderson signed two offseasons ago was the first multi-year contract the Angels had given to a free-agent starter since Joe Blanton in 2012. The last time the Halos committed to more than a three-year deal for a starting pitcher was in 2011 when they signed C.J. Wilson to a five-year, $77.5 million contract.
At 35 years old, Sugano is unlikely to secure a long-term contract. While a multi-year offer is still possible, his age and limited experience against MLB hitters make it unlikely that he would land a hefty, long-term deal.
This aligns with Moreno's usual approach to free agents, and the Angels have the payroll flexibility to make a competitive offer to Sugano, likely on a one- or two-year deal.
Sugano may have considered testing free agency last winter, but his 2023 season was limited by an elbow injury. He started the year on the injured list and ended up throwing just 86 innings, posting a solid 3.14 ERA, though it fell short of his usual high standard.