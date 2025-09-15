Angels' Christian Moore in a Much Better Spot After Getting Sent Down
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore returned from a brief stint in Triple-A on Saturday, and believes the demotion helped his mindset.
Moore didn't have the best production in his 10-game spell in the minors, posting a .561 OPS with a .175 batting average. He stated, however, that the minors were a good change of pace for him.
The second baseman came back up to MLB on Saturday in a huge roster move which brought him, along with shortstop Denzer Guzman, up to MLB, and optioned outfielder Matthew Lugo to Triple-A while designating utility man Scott Kingery for assignment
“It was definitely good to go down to Triple-A to get a breather, reset my mind a little bit,” Moore said. “Find my roots again. Figured out why I got here in the first place, I feel like my head’s a little more clear now, and I kind of just play ball and just have fun for us, for how many weeks we’ve got up here.”
Moore played 39 games with the Angels after being called up June 13, and had a .195 batting average with a .623 OPS in his first stretch with the Halos. He had his moments with the Angels, most notably in a June 24 win against the Boston Red Sox where he had two home runs, and has shown he has a decent glove.
The Angels drafted Moore with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and at just 22 years old he still has plenty of room to grow into the players the Halos think he will become. Moore began the 2025 season as the Angels' No. 1 prospect.
After an 0-for-3 performance against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, Moore will look to produce a strong performance for the Halos in the series finale on Sunday. The Angels are tied at the bottom of the division with the Athletics, and will hope their new additions can make the difference and bring them above their divsional opponents.
The Angels' next series begins Tuesday, against the NL-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
