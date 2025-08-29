Angels' Jo Adell Has Already Hit His Huge Goal
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell set a personal goal for himself before the season, and completed it with 30 games still to play.
Adell played his first full season in MLB in 2024, where he hit 20 home runs. He aimed for 30 this season, and achieved his goal Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.
“I think kind of my goal going into the year was I really want to focus on getting the pitches to drive, to really hit well and try to put off my ‘A’ swing as much as I can,” Adell said. “But in the back of my mind, the soft goal was 30. You know, I wanted to get to that number, but there was only one way to really do that, just by making good decisions at the plate and being healthy enough to get the AB’s and being in a lineup.”
Adell is now tied with left fielder Taylor Ward for the team lead in home runs, and he said he has been having a "duel" with Ward all season. When asked if he wanted to beat his teammate, he said: "Let’s both tie. How about that?”
The 26-year-old has taken a massive leap since 2024, and is finally using his elite bat speed to routinely crush the baseball. Adell ranks in the top five percent in MLB in expected slugging percentage and barrel percentage in 2025 after placing outside of the top 20 percent in 2024.
His strikeout and whiff rates have also improved since last season, though just marginally. His tendency to swing and miss is currently the biggest hole in his offensive game, and if he can patch that up, he will become one of the most dangerous power threats in MLB.
The Angels still have Adell under team control for two more seasons, and will hope to keep him around as long as possible if he continues to produce like this — and especially if he continues to improve. The Angels' 2025 season may be over, but with their abundance of young talent, it's hard to believe they won't produce a winning season in the next couple of years.
The Angels are currently fifth in the AL West, and have a rest day Thursday before heading into a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday.
