Angels' Jo Adell Has Secure Spot in Lineup Moving Forward, Says Ron Washington
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has seemingly locked up the starting center field position for the foreseeable future, according to manager Ron Washington.
Adell was once the team's top prospect, though he has never been able to field and hit consistently to establish himself on the roster or put together one good season.
He has been a hitter who strikes out at a high rate and struggles to make quality contact regularly, while also losing his focus at times in the outfield.
For the last couple of seasons, Adell seemed destined to become a AAAA player, a term reserved for a player who is too good for the minor leagues but struggles to establish himself in the major leagues.
He has all of the tools and traits to have success, but Adell has not managed to put them all together.
Over the past couple of weeks, though, Adell is showing much improved play, once again flashing his promise as a player.
Adell had a rough stretch that saw him become a rotational player rather than the starter in center field, but he has seemingly established himself as the No.1 option once again for Washington.
"We don’t have anybody pushing him center field,” Washington said recently.
“We had to push him back in center field. We are making certain his focus stays where it’s supposed to be and he does what he’s supposed to do. If there’s any time there’s any let up, we’re going to let him know about it.”
Adell has made some adjustments that are paying off at the plate. He’s hitting .306 with four home runs over the past 11 games.
The outfielder attributed his success to his sense of comfort and aggression.
“The more aggressive I’ve been, I’ve actually been able to take other pitches, because I’m not overthinking it when I’m aggressive in the zone,” Adell said to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
“I think if you’re trying to guess at the plate and trying to look a little too close, you let pitches go by that you shouldn’t.”
If Adell can continue to build on his progress, he can finally deliver on the promise that he once showed.
