Angels Join Exclusive All-Time Company After Season Sweep of Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels etched their name into the history books after their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, becoming just the fifth team to take a series sweep over a defending World Series champion in six or more games.
It was also the first time in franchise history the Angels have gone 6-0 against the Dodgers in one season.
The Angels are the second team to take a six-game season series sweep over the Dodgers this season, the other team being the Milwaukee Brewers. Three other teams have accomplished the feat, all of whom did so in 1998 against the Florida Marlins, who finished that season 54-108.
The Angels took a convincing win in the opening game of the series, taking a 7-4 victory behind a strong Jose Soriano start. They went up 7-0 in the sixth inning, and were able to fend off a late-inning comeback.
The final two games came much closer, as the Angels had to come from behind in both games to secure a late win. Jo Adell walked off the Dodgers in Tuesday's game, and Logan O'Hoppe's two-run single in the bottom of the eighth on Wednesday made the difference. Former Dodger Kenley Jansen recorded saves in the first and final game of the series.
The solid series from the Halos gave them three much-needed wins, and allowed them to leapfrog the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card race. They are now five games behind the New York Yankees, who hold the final postseason spot.
Their next challenge comes against the Athletics, who are in last place in the AL West and have yet to beat the Angels this season. The Halos are just one game behind the Kansas City Royals and 1.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, so they will hope to move up even further by the end of the weekend.
Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Halos on Friday in the series opener, and will hope to get the Halos off on the right foot as they push for the postseason for the first time since 2014. They will face Jack Perkins on the mound, and first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. PT.
